First National Trust Co Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

DIA stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

