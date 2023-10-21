Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,174,168,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RYT opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.