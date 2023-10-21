10,457 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.