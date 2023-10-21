First National Trust Co Sells 4,205 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,850,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 274,774 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

