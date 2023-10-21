First National Trust Co Sells 208 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.