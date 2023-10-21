Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 40.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $279.72 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.36 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

