Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2023

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

