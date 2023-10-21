Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.