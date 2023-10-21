Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PTC by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in PTC by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.75 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $910,898. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

