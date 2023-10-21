Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,614,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

