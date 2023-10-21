Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 587 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARCB opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.