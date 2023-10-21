Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 763 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

SF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

