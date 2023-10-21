Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 1,783 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %
AN opened at $133.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
