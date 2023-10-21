Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 1,783 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %

AN opened at $133.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

