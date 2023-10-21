Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 7,712 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 2.9 %

NTB opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Stories

