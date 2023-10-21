7,905 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $594,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005,400 shares of company stock valued at $232,328,169. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

