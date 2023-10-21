Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 813 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

