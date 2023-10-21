Meritage Portfolio Management Has $223,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

