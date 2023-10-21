Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 3,181 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

