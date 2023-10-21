Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $675.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.