Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

