Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $268,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $267.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.23 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.