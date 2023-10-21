Brighton Jones LLC Sells 637 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

