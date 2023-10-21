2,538 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.