Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.