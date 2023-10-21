Brighton Jones LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,070,320.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 760,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,240 over the last ninety days. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

About Funko

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.