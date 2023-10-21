Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $16.85 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $590.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

