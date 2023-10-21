Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,113.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $14,760.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $15,960.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.