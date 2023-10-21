Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $147.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.68 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.