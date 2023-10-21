Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

