Brighton Jones LLC Invests $215,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.10 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

