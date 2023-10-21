Brighton Jones LLC Invests $36,000 in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQRx by 424.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the first quarter valued at $27,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EQRx by 764.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EQRx by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,687,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,072 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

EQRx Profile

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

