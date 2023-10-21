Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 499 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

