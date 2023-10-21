Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

