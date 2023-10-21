Contrasting Aryzta (ARZTY) & Its Peers

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) is one of 163 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aryzta to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aryzta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aryzta Competitors 457 1903 2482 40 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Aryzta’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aryzta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A 1.54 Aryzta Competitors $1.66 billion $43.20 million 307.67

This table compares Aryzta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aryzta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aryzta. Aryzta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Aryzta pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.1%. Aryzta pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 99.1% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aryzta lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aryzta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aryzta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A Aryzta Competitors -35.44% -254.67% -12.15%

Summary

Aryzta rivals beat Aryzta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

