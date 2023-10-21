Head-To-Head Review: Corbion (CSNVY) and Its Rivals

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Corbion to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corbion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corbion Competitors 823 2983 3707 13 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Corbion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corbion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Corbion pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Corbion pays out 128.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 95.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corbion lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Corbion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corbion N/A N/A 37.85 Corbion Competitors $3.28 billion $156.15 million -7.32

Corbion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corbion. Corbion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corbion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbion N/A N/A N/A Corbion Competitors -19.93% -35.70% -3.62%

Summary

Corbion competitors beat Corbion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors. The company was formerly known as CSM N.V. and changed its name to Corbion N.V. in October 2013. Corbion N.V. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

