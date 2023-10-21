Analyzing Ridley (RIDYF) & Its Peers

Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ridley to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ridley and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ridley N/A N/A N/A Ridley Competitors -35.44% -254.67% -12.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ridley and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ridley N/A N/A 23.33 Ridley Competitors $1.66 billion $43.20 million 307.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ridley’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ridley. Ridley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.4% of Ridley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ridley pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ridley pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 99.1% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ridley and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ridley 0 0 0 0 N/A Ridley Competitors 457 1903 2482 40 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Ridley’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ridley has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ridley peers beat Ridley on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products. It offers its products primarily under the Ridley, Barastoc, Cobber, Rumevite, Primo, Monds Feed, LNT, and PALASTART brands. The company also exports its products. Ridley Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

