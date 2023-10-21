Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $38.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

