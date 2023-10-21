e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 1,750 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

