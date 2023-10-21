G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

