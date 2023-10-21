Insider Selling: National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Sells $138,180.54 in Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
