Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) SVP Sells $434,999.11 in Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.