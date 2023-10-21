Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.69 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

