Insider Selling: Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) CAO Sells $300,266.33 in Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $171.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

