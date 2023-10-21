Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $15,374.98 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $15,374.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $182,432.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

