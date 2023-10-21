Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.