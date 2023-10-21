EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $150.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.54.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

EOG opened at $133.31 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.