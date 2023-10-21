Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $16,627.31 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.89 per share, with a total value of $16,627.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,695.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. City’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in City by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

