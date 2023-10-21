Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Acquires $22,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2023

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODDGet Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,750 shares in the company, valued at $159,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Modular Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MODD opened at $0.99 on Friday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Modular Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MODD

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.