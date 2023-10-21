Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Acquires $22,000.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,750 shares in the company, valued at $159,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Modular Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MODD opened at $0.99 on Friday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MODD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Modular Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

