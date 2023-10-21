Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

RGR opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.