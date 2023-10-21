Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $35,600.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,457.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, William Trousdale sold 997 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $14,466.47.

On Monday, October 2nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $36,075.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

