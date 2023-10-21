Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $45,375.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $563,169.60.

On Friday, July 28th, Shravan Goli sold 29,827 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $431,000.15.

On Monday, July 31st, Shravan Goli sold 13,334 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $208,277.08.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $17.84 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

